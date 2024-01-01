Grow with Love at Cityplaza

Time Out says

Celebrate a meaningful Christmas at Cityplaza with Disney's Grow with Love green campaign from now to Jan 1, 2024. Explore the green Christmas garden featuring interactive planting activities and a 9.5-metre-tall Mickey's Garden Cottage; discover over 300 delightful Disney souvenirs at the pop-up store; and enjoy special shopping promotions along with exclusive gifts. Don't forget to show your support to Make-A-Wish Hong Kong and make a donation to receive a festive Disney Christmas Ornament!