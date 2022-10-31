Hong Kong
Halloween Baking Workshops

  Things to do
  BiteUnite, Wan Chai
Why go trick-or-treating when you can make spook-tacular treats yourself? This Halloween, I Love Babycakes is hosting three Halloween baking workshops, offering bakers a chance to make their very own monster cupcakes or themed butter cookies. Both types of workshops will require you to make everything from scratch, making them all the more special to share with friends and family – or scoff them all yourself, we don't judge. 

Details

Address:
BiteUnite
15 Lung On Street
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.biteunite.com
Price:
$700-$750

Dates and times

