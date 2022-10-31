Why go trick-or-treating when you can make spook-tacular treats yourself? This Halloween, I Love Babycakes is hosting three Halloween baking workshops, offering bakers a chance to make their very own monster cupcakes or themed butter cookies. Both types of workshops will require you to make everything from scratch, making them all the more special to share with friends and family – or scoff them all yourself, we don't judge.
Halloween Baking Workshops
Details
- Address:
- BiteUnite
- 15 Lung On Street
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- www.biteunite.com
- Price:
- $700-$750
Dates and times
