Hong Kong
Hang Heung x Central Market: The City of the Moon

  • Things to do
  • Central Market, Central
  1. Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
    Photograph: Courtesy Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
  2. Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
    Photograph: Courtesy Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
  3. Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
    Photograph: Courtesy Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
  4. Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
    Photograph: Courtesy Hang Heung Cake Shop/Central Market
Experience a heartwarming Mid-Autumn Festival at Central Market's The City of the Moon. Running from now to September 30, the event invites all to take snaps by four photo-worthy spots – including a five-metre-tall Tree of Wonders made up of 200 lanterns, lunar rabbit lanterns, a Hang Heung Hut showcasing works by a local illustrator, and a miniature city made of building blocks – enjoy various shopping offers, and take part in a series of fun activities, workshops, and mooncake redemption games.

Details

Event website:
www.centralmarket.hk/en/
Address:
Central Market
80 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@centralmarket.hk

