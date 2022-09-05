Hang Heung x Central Market: The City of the Moon

Time Out says

Experience a heartwarming Mid-Autumn Festival at Central Market's The City of the Moon. Running from now to September 30, the event invites all to take snaps by four photo-worthy spots – including a five-metre-tall Tree of Wonders made up of 200 lanterns, lunar rabbit lanterns, a Hang Heung Hut showcasing works by a local illustrator, and a miniature city made of building blocks – enjoy various shopping offers, and take part in a series of fun activities, workshops, and mooncake redemption games.