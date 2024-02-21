Happ Wednesday Blossom Nights

Time Out says

From January 17 to February 21 every Wednesday, Happy Valley Racecourse invites guests to kickstart the new year with vibrant events that blend tradition and culture with fun and excitement. Aside from the thrill of live horse racing, guests can also enjoy live performances, including a modern twist on the traditional lion dance and a captivating red fan dance; spin the lucky windmills for wealth and luck, indulge in traditional CNY foods, and take on the challenge of the Lunar New Year trivia. Matched with festive displays of cherry blossoms, lucky gold coins, red lanterns, and glowing neon lights, there's plenty of auspicious fun to be had.