Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Happ Wednesday Blossom Nights

  • Things to do
  • Happy Valley Racecourse, Happy Valley
  • Recommended
  1. HKJC Happy Wednesday Blossom Nights
    Photograph: Courtesy HKJC
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. HKJC Happy Wednesday Blossom Nights
    Photograph: Courtesy HKJC
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. HKJC Happy Wednesday Blossom Nights
    Photograph: Courtesy HKJC
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

From January 17 to February 21 every Wednesday, Happy Valley Racecourse invites guests to kickstart the new year with vibrant events that blend tradition and culture with fun and excitement. Aside from the thrill of live horse racing, guests can also enjoy live performances, including a modern twist on the traditional lion dance and a captivating red fan dance; spin the lucky windmills for wealth and luck, indulge in traditional CNY foods, and take on the challenge of the Lunar New Year trivia. Matched with festive displays of cherry blossoms, lucky gold coins, red lanterns, and glowing neon lights, there's plenty of auspicious fun to be had.

Details

Event website:
happywednesday.hkjc.com/en/index.aspx
Address:
Happy Valley Racecourse
Happy Valley
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.