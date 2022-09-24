Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Heal your soul and spirit in Nam Chung

  • Things to do
  • Partnership for Eco-Agriculture and the Conservation of Earth (PEACE), Wong Tai Sin
Nam,Chung
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Time Out says

Sitting on Hong Kong’s northern border, Nam Chung is a quiet area that’s not only the habitat for a wide range of birds, but it has also become the new stamping grounds for those who like to get involved in farmwork and agriculture. If you’re looking to connect with nature, join in on a weekend retreat organised by Partnership for Eco-Agriculture and the Conservation of Earth (PEACE) and Vegan Nana. Start off your morning with PEACE by dipping your toes in Shek Pan Tam’s rock pools, before returning to PEACE’s farm to enjoy your lunch – a bowl of noodles with vegan dumplings you’ll make, using fresh ingredients from the area. Sign up for the weekend retreat here.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/vegan.nana/
Address:
Partnership for Eco-Agriculture and the Conservation of Earth (PEACE)
119, Shek Pan Tam, Nam Chung, Sha Tau Kok, New Territories
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.