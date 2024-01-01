HKJC presents Simple Gifts of Joy at Tai Kwun

Time Out says

Experience the 'Simple Gifts of Joy' at Tai Kwun, where its annual festivities will transport you to a delightful playground this holiday. From now to January 1, 2024, immerse yourself in the wonders of Tai Kwun Circus Plays, a series of spellbinding world-class contemporary circus performances; marvel at the 12-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with shimmering decorations; and catch the daily Christmas light show happening every 30 minutes from 6pm to 9.30pm. For that extra touch of holiday magic, various shops and restaurants at Tai Kwun will also be offering special treats and exclusive activities – so don't miss out!