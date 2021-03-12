K11 Art Mall Active/Idle 'Digital Fitness' Interactive Experience Store

Say hi to Jimmy the 'digital fitness trainer' at K11 Art Mall. Playing on the common everyday interactions that occur between people and their digital devices, local art collective Brainrental has created a Digital Fitness interactive experience store featuring fun illustrations and innovative training equipment to help get your fingers and thumbs in tip-top shape. Visitors can have a full workout and train their fingers for some swiping, pinching, and scrolling action, get on a rowing machine for a literal 'like', or 'run' on the Feedmill by simply eyeing up and down the social media feed being delivered on the belt!

Afterwards, head up to the InConvenience Dept. pop-up store to discover a huge variety of collectibles, including figurines, candles, phone cases, and fashion items, along with crossover products such as the Gym Orange Coffee Porter by local brewer Mak’s Beer, the Brainrental x Fat Coffee drip pack coffee, and other CBD-infused products.