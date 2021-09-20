Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Keigo Open House at Artzbrew

Japanese artist Keigo and his humorous cartoon characters have taken over Artzbrew! From now to November 30, guests are invited to step inside the first-floor gallery space and visit Giraffe who just got up from his extra long bed, watch patiently as Uncle and Sloth sl...ow...ly change the light bulb, and get active with White Bread for some challenging sit-ups. A series of Keigo's original sketches are also on view for visitors to learn about the artist's creative process.

Down in the cafe, Keigo has also taken over the menu with themed meal sets for all to enjoy. The meal set consists of one drink (cappuccino, chocolate, or babyccino) with your chosen Keigo character printed on top, along with one main course (veggie baguette, 'hula-hoopurger', and grapefruit meringue toast). Add on more fun with sides like the 'Potato Haircut' fries with truffle and mushroom sauce, a slothful ti...ra...mi...su, and other freshly baked pastry.

Fans of Keigo and his adorable characters can also get their hands on limited-edition figures, signed prints, tote bags, face masks, and more available at the limited-time Keigo themed store. Head to trip.com to get your ticket now!

Details
Venue name: Artzbrew
Venue website: www.instagram.com/artzbrew
Address: 118 Queen's Road West, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
