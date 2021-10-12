Let’s Get Wicked Again at Disneyland Halloween 2021

Prepare yourself for a magical night of tricks and treats and say hello to the iconic villains from classic Disney stories! Ready to step back into the spotlight after a two-year break, the wicked yet lovable Disney villains will take centre stage to stir up some trouble at the mesmerising Let's Get Wicked musical show. The forces of evil have also turned Adventureland into a Wicked Fun Party Zone, where Maleficent, Cruella De Vil and the god of mischief Loki will be waiting on hand to greet their fans. If you're in the mood for more mayhem, other villains will be at the Halloween Time Festival Gardens after dark for your to go trick-or-treating.

As for those visiting during the daytime, be sure to join the traditional Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party, where upbeat music will fill the air and all your favourite Disney pals – including Vampirina and Princess Sofia for the first – will appear atop giant jack-o’-lantern, together with numerous parade performers.

This year, there'll also be over 100 varieties of Disney villain products and Halloween-themed food and beverages at the park. From villainous headbands and glow in the dark tattoo stickers to a devilish Halloween snack platter and a Poison Apple specialty drink that's made with one-part magic potion! If you’re ready for a wicked time, click here to get your tickets now.