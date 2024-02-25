Time Out says

The Lunar New Year Lantern Carnivals take place across the city every year, where large-scale lanterns of various themes are put on display. This year, the lantern displays will be on view from Feb 2 to 25 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, featuring a magnificent green dragon – created by local paper crafting master Chan Yiu-wah – weaving between lanterns and blooming flowers. The lanterns will light up every day between 6pm to 11pm. Meanwhile, the Lunar New Year carnivals will happen from Feb 20 to 25 at the piazza, as well as the Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tin Shui Wai Park, and Ginza Square; offering the public various lantern riddle games, dancing and singing performances, along with other stage performances and activities that highlight the characteristics of Chinese cultural.