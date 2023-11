Time Out says

Get ready for blast off at Harbour City's Merry Spacemas! Immerse yourself in neon lights and vibrant colours at the Bear Rocket Launch Station and discover over 30 delightful Bear Astronauts, Christmas Tree Robots, and Alien Friends across three zones. Don't miss the 10-meter-tall Christmas Tree Rocket and be sure to download the free Merry Spacemas WhatsApp stickers.