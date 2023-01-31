Ode to Good Old Hong Kong: a Prosperous Lunar New Year Fair by Central Market

Time Out says

Central Market is taking it back to old Hong Kong this CNY. Featuring 450 hanging lanterns, the ground floor Oasis plays host to a five-meter-tall traditional flower board adorned with LED lights, along with vintage green metal stalls where visitors can shop for time-honoured local brands and social enterprises. Visit during the weekend to catch various cultural performances such as Chinese Kung Fu, Wing Chun, juggling, Chinese-style jazz dance, and more. Up on the first floor, there will also be a Street Market (from Jan 16 to 21) featuring over 30 stalls selling hundreds of vintage and Lunar New Year products, as well as a flower market offering fresh festive plants like golden fruits, narcissus, lucky bamboos, dragon claw bamboos, lilies, winter jasmines and many more. While you're roaming around Central Market, keep an eye out for different artworks by a total of 40 local illustrators depicting lively scenes across streets and alleys during Lunar New Year.