Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Orbis • Essilor "Eyewear Look Look" Carnival

  • Things to do
  • HarbourChill, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Orbis • Essilor "Eyewear Look Look" Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Orbis
Advertising

Time Out says

To raise public awareness of eye health, non-profit organisation Orbis will be hosting a large-scale Orbis • Essilor "Eyewear Look Look" Carnival at HarbourChill waterfront in Wan Chai on May 6 and 7. Kids and adults can welcome to participate in games and activities, including face painting, dance performances, family workshops, blindfold experiences, and the Orbis ‧ Essilor "Eyewear Look Look" Design Competition, which encourages kids to unleash their creativity and design their own pair of paper spectacles. On May 7, an award ceremony will be held, where winners will be able to receive certificates and prizes, such as eye check services for the little ones, Ray-Ban frames, book vouchers, and more. The winning entry will also be printed and used in Orbis’s local eye health educational activities across Hong Kong! In addition, the first 500 participants will receive an exclusive Flying Eye Hospital model kit – so sign up now.

Details

Address:
HarbourChill
Wan Chai Temporary Promenade
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.