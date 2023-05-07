Time Out says

To raise public awareness of eye health, non-profit organisation Orbis will be hosting a large-scale Orbis • Essilor "Eyewear Look Look" Carnival at HarbourChill waterfront in Wan Chai on May 6 and 7. Kids and adults can welcome to participate in games and activities, including face painting, dance performances, family workshops, blindfold experiences, and the Orbis ‧ Essilor "Eyewear Look Look" Design Competition, which encourages kids to unleash their creativity and design their own pair of paper spectacles. On May 7, an award ceremony will be held, where winners will be able to receive certificates and prizes, such as eye check services for the little ones, Ray-Ban frames, book vouchers, and more. The winning entry will also be printed and used in Orbis’s local eye health educational activities across Hong Kong! In addition, the first 500 participants will receive an exclusive Flying Eye Hospital model kit – so sign up now.