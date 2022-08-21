Time Out says

This summer, Henderson Land is collaborating with eco-friendly homegrown brand Espresso Alchemy to launch the Realising Your Green Lifestyle campaign, where coffee aficionados will get to enjoy an exceptional drinking experience through a series of #HLDxALCHEMY specialty coffees. Available at Espresso Alchemy's Mira Place location, the coffees are brewed from a selection of two sustainably produced coffee beans from single producers in Ethiopia and Brazil, in hopes to put green living into practice and instil the importance of sustainability into our everyday lives. Limited-edition coffee packs, along with an exclusive Henderson Land tumbler, will also be sold online at www.alchemycoffee.net/shop. Half of the product proceeds will go to Green Power in support of local environmental education and sustainable development.