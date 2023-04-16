Refresh. Easter. Bunny at Starstreet Precinct

Time Out says

Starstreet Precinct is celebrating a sustainable Easter this year with adorable bunny art installations made in collaboration with Taiwanese artist emmaAparty and Fashion Clinic, a local design collective with a focus on sustainability in textiles. From now to April 16, the neighbourhood will be adorned with adorable Bah Pau rabbits dressed in colourful, sustainable outfits made from upcycled materials. Aside from snapping pictures with the rabbits, visitors can also have fun with Starstreet Precinct Easter Run, an Instagram filter game starring a digital Bah Pau bunny who will hop over obstacles when you blink your eyes!