Refresh. Easter. Bunny at Starstreet Precinct

  • Things to do
  • Star Street Precinct, Wan Chai
  1. Starstreet Precinct, Easter 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Starstreet Precinct
    Photograph: Courtesy Starstreet Precinct
Time Out says

Starstreet Precinct is celebrating a sustainable Easter this year with adorable bunny art installations made in collaboration with Taiwanese artist emmaAparty and Fashion Clinic, a local design collective with a focus on sustainability in textiles. From now to April 16, the neighbourhood will be adorned with adorable Bah Pau rabbits dressed in colourful, sustainable outfits made from upcycled materials. Aside from snapping pictures with the rabbits, visitors can also have fun with Starstreet Precinct Easter Run, an Instagram filter game starring a digital Bah Pau bunny who will hop over obstacles when you blink your eyes! 

Details

Dates and times

