Celebrate the 65th anniversary of The Smurfs at Citygate Outlets with Smurfs Up Christmas! From now until January 2, 2024, the mall will be transformed into a Smurfs Christmas Village, featuring six thematic photo ops – including the gigantic four-metre-tall Smurf X, the eight-metre-tall Enchanted Christmas Tree, the immersive Mystery Aurora Blue Mushroom House experience, the exciting Smurfy Christmas Adventure interactive game, and Smurfs’ Avenue of Stars! After exploring the village, try your hand at the Evil Wizard Gargamel in an e-challenge, meet the characters from The Smurfs (stay tuned for more details), or head to Japanese fusion restaurant QUE by Rin Horiuchi and dig into plenty of thematic dishes. Upon a designated amount of spending, Club CG can redeem limited edition Smurfs-themed goodies and e-coupons worth up to $400, while Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard cardholders can earn extra Asia Miles.