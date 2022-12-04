Hong Kong
Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2022

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
  1. Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2022
  2. Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2022
Time Out says

Hong Kong’s largest outdoor youth arts carnival returns

Ready yourselves for a festive Dickensian Christmas as the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park returns to the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park. Taking inspiration from four wonderful works by British writer Charles Dickens – Oliver Twist, A Christmas Carol, David Copperfield, and Great Expectations – the two-day art fest will offer a full programme of creative events and activities, including a colourful giant puppet and costume showcase featuring four-metre-tall giant puppets inspired by Dickens' works; interactive art stalls, stage performances, African drum jams, circus workshops, large-scale installations featuring 9,000 circle weaving artworks, and a photo area for capturing fun moments with family and friends. All the activities are free and open to everyone – perfect for art lovers of all ages!

Details

Event website:
www.scartsinthepark.com/en/
Address:
West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

