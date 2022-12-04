Time Out says

Ready yourselves for a festive Dickensian Christmas as the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park returns to the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park. Taking inspiration from four wonderful works by British writer Charles Dickens – Oliver Twist, A Christmas Carol, David Copperfield, and Great Expectations – the two-day art fest will offer a full programme of creative events and activities, including a colourful giant puppet and costume showcase featuring four-metre-tall giant puppets inspired by Dickens' works; interactive art stalls, stage performances, African drum jams, circus workshops, large-scale installations featuring 9,000 circle weaving artworks, and a photo area for capturing fun moments with family and friends. All the activities are free and open to everyone – perfect for art lovers of all ages!