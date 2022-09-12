Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Star. Moon. Bunny at Starstreet Precinct

  • Things to do
  • Star Street Precinct, Wan Chai
Starstreet Precinct
Photograph: Jenny Leung
Advertising

Time Out says

Looking for fun activities for the Mid-Autumn Festival? Head down to Starstreet Precinct and bring the entire gang for some fun photo-ops at the new Star. Moon. Bunny installation by Taiwanese illustrator Emma Lin (creator of emmaAparty). From August 25 to September 12, get some snaps for the ‘gram at the three moon-gazing scenes installation and meet the iconic characters of the beloved Bah-pau Rabbit with the new addition of Star Rabbit specially created for Starstreet Precinct. Shop and dine after 6pm and be able to redeem a Matchali x esca mooncake box set (worth $360) or a $50 shopping voucher for designated spends under the Starry Reward Programme. Mark your calendars, and make sure to bring the entire gang!

Details

Address:
Star Street Precinct
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.