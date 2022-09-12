Star. Moon. Bunny at Starstreet Precinct

Time Out says

Looking for fun activities for the Mid-Autumn Festival? Head down to Starstreet Precinct and bring the entire gang for some fun photo-ops at the new Star. Moon. Bunny installation by Taiwanese illustrator Emma Lin (creator of emmaAparty). From August 25 to September 12, get some snaps for the ‘gram at the three moon-gazing scenes installation and meet the iconic characters of the beloved Bah-pau Rabbit with the new addition of Star Rabbit specially created for Starstreet Precinct. Shop and dine after 6pm and be able to redeem a Matchali x esca mooncake box set (worth $360) or a $50 shopping voucher for designated spends under the Starry Reward Programme. Mark your calendars, and make sure to bring the entire gang!