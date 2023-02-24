Time Out says

This February, Water World Ocean Park's Horizon Cove is turning into a warm aquatic theatre for the Starry Double Feature Friday, which welcomes visitors to enjoy a series of box-office hits on floating tubes or beach chairs at the indoor wave pool. Ranging from all-time classics to romcoms and blockbusters, two movies will be screened at 5pm and 8pm on Feb 3, 10, 17, and 24. Seats are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis; visit the Water World's official website for more details and the latest programme schedule.