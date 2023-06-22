Time Out says

After a four-year hiatus, the Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships 2023 is finally back! Returning to Stanley Main Beach on June 22, this year's event will feature over 168 teams with more than 5,000 paddlers from Hong Kong and abroad. Alongside the racing action, visitors can enjoy a range of free, entertaining activities including face painting, mini games, a photo corner where you can win small gifts; don't miss the award ceremony for the Best Dress Award (1pm). To raise awareness on sustainability, free water dispensers will be available, and The Green Earth, a local NGO, will be promoting waste reduction measures and recycling. The event is free admission, so come and join the fun!