Hong Kong
Timeout

Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships 2023

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Stanley Main Beach, Stanley
dragon boat racing
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Dragon Boat Association
After a four-year hiatus, the Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships 2023 is finally back! Returning to Stanley Main Beach on June 22, this year's event will feature over 168 teams with more than 5,000 paddlers from Hong Kong and abroad. Alongside the racing action, visitors can enjoy a range of free, entertaining activities including face painting, mini games, a photo corner where you can win small gifts; don't miss the award ceremony for the Best Dress Award (1pm). To raise awareness on sustainability, free water dispensers will be available, and The Green Earth, a local NGO, will be promoting waste reduction measures and recycling. The event is free admission, so come and join the fun!

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
dragonboat.org.hk/?q=en/race-info/stanley-dragon-boat-championships
Address:
Stanley Main Beach
Stanley
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
8.30am-5pm

Dates and times

