Tai O Lantern Festival 2023

Time Out says

Tai O art community group, Tai O Fei Mao Li, is back to bring city dwellers a glistening Mid-Autumn Festival as the annual Tai O Lantern Festival returns. Lighting up the streets of the fishing village, the festival features a colourful array of handmade lanterns all made and decorated by Tai O locals and volunteers. The lanterns will lit up every evening around 6.30pm. If you do decide to visit, please be reminded not to disturb the local villagers and be respectful of their privacy and properties. Stay up to date with the latest arrangements on Tai O Fei Mao Li's official Facebook page.