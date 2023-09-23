Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tai O Lantern Festival 2023

  • Things to do
  • Tai O Fishing Village, Tai O
  • Recommended
Tai O Fei Mao Li lantern fest 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Tai O Fei Mao Li
Advertising

Time Out says

Tai O art community group, Tai O Fei Mao Li, is back to bring city dwellers a glistening Mid-Autumn Festival as the annual Tai O Lantern Festival returns. Lighting up the streets of the fishing village, the festival features a colourful array of handmade lanterns all made and decorated by Tai O locals and volunteers. The lanterns will lit up every evening around 6.30pm. If you do decide to visit, please be reminded not to disturb the local villagers and be respectful of their privacy and properties. Stay up to date with the latest arrangements on Tai O Fei Mao Li's official Facebook page.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/TAIOFEIMAOLI
Address:
Tai O Fishing Village
Tai O, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Transport:
Tung Chung MTR station.

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.