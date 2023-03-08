Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

TedXTinHauWomen's breakfast meeting for International Women's Day

  • Things to do
  • The Executive Centre (AIA Central), Central
ted talk iphone
Photograph: Shutterstock
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

As Hong Kong’s dedicated TedX event for women, TedXTinHauWomen will hold a meeting with complimentary breakfast on March 8 from 8am to 9.30am at The Executive Centre to honour the female-focused holiday. During the event, TedXTinHauWomen’s co-chairs Daniella Lopez and Victoria Gilbert will discuss innovation and technology for gender equality together with guest speakers – Zaf Chow, director of digital strategy and partnerships at Animoca and Mashiat Lamisa, a product and design engineer. In the spirit of digital equality, the female-led organisation will also be collecting old phones, laptops, and tablet devices to be repaired and donated to the local charity Refugee Union.

Sign up for the free event here.

Details

Address:
The Executive Centre (AIA Central)
Level 15, AIA Central, No.1 Connaught Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
hongkong@executivecentre.com

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!