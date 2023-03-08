As Hong Kong’s dedicated TedX event for women, TedXTinHauWomen will hold a meeting with complimentary breakfast on March 8 from 8am to 9.30am at The Executive Centre to honour the female-focused holiday. During the event, TedXTinHauWomen’s co-chairs Daniella Lopez and Victoria Gilbert will discuss innovation and technology for gender equality together with guest speakers – Zaf Chow, director of digital strategy and partnerships at Animoca and Mashiat Lamisa, a product and design engineer. In the spirit of digital equality, the female-led organisation will also be collecting old phones, laptops, and tablet devices to be repaired and donated to the local charity Refugee Union.
TedXTinHauWomen's breakfast meeting for International Women's Day
Details
- Address:
- The Executive Centre (AIA Central)
- Level 15, AIA Central, No.1 Connaught Road Central, Central
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
