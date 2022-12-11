Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Players present 'Robin Hood, THE PANTO!'

  • Things to do, Performances
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
  1. robin hood the panto
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Players
  2. robin hood the panto
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Players
  3. robin hood the panto
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Players
Be a part of this year's festive fun with the Hong Kong Players' 'Robin Hood, THE PANTO’

Laugh, dance and sing your heart out together with pantomime performers as they entertain you with the classic tale of Robin Hood. The Hong Kong Players is a community theatre company that has been putting on panto performances for over 60 years. Their panto rendition of the classic tale of Robin Hood, the famous outlaw – who steals from the rich to give to the poor – is sure to entertain all ages and get you into the festive spirit.

Doing everything he can to bring justice, Robin Hood will fight those who stand his way and help those in need – all while singing and dancing, of course! Catch Robin Hood with his band of Merry Men at Shouson Theatre in Hong Kong Arts Centre from December 1 to 11.

Purchase your tickets on Popticket and learn more about The Hong Kong Players’ legacy here.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Hong Kong Players

Address:
Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.hkac.org.hk
Transport:
Wan Chai MTR Station, exit C
Price:
$295-$395

