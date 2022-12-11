Time Out says

Laugh, dance and sing your heart out together with pantomime performers as they entertain you with the classic tale of Robin Hood. The Hong Kong Players is a community theatre company that has been putting on panto performances for over 60 years. Their panto rendition of the classic tale of Robin Hood, the famous outlaw – who steals from the rich to give to the poor – is sure to entertain all ages and get you into the festive spirit.

Doing everything he can to bring justice, Robin Hood will fight those who stand his way and help those in need – all while singing and dancing, of course! Catch Robin Hood with his band of Merry Men at Shouson Theatre in Hong Kong Arts Centre from December 1 to 11.



Purchase your tickets on Popticket and learn more about The Hong Kong Players’ legacy here.