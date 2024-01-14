Hong Kong
The Wishing Stars at Lee Tung Avenue

  1. Lee Tung Avenue
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
  2. Lee Tung Avenue, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
Lee Tung Avenue has invited acclaimed cross-media artist Victor Wong to create The Wishing Stars art installation, exhibited from now to January 14, 2024. Known for his visual effects work in award-winning films, Wong has used over one million acrylic beads to construct a Corridor of Wishes along LTA's 200-meter pedestrian walkway, while a five-meter-wide mega Christmas star and other festive decorations adorn the Central Piazza. The installation reflects light with dazzling colours during the day and transforms into a rainbow of lights at night. There will also be a series of festive programmes held at LTA, including a Finnish Christmas market, workshops on bamboo weaving and origami, and various promotions from merchants. Don't miss the 'Let It Snow!' artificial snow show, which will take place for 15 minutes per session every night until January 1, 2024, at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
View Website

