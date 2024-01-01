Time Out says

Celebrate Festival Walk's 25th anniversary and the holiday season with the 'Walk with Me' sustainable architectural project. From now until January 1, 2024, the mall showcases mega-size Christmas installations made from 10 tons of recycled metals and wood, including a 15-meter-tall treehouse, a glass cottage, mushrooms, and wooden sculptures. Explore the sustainable Christmas market, attend a stained glass wreath-making workshop, and enjoy shopping privileges. Don't miss the chance to win My Festival e-Gift vouchers worth $250,000 in the lucky draw sponsored by American Express!