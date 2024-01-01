Hong Kong
'Walk with Me' at Festival Walk

  • Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong
  1. Festival Walk, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Festival Walk
  2. Festival Walk, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Festival Walk
Celebrate Festival Walk's 25th anniversary and the holiday season with the 'Walk with Me' sustainable architectural project. From now until January 1, 2024, the mall showcases mega-size Christmas installations made from 10 tons of recycled metals and wood, including a 15-meter-tall treehouse, a glass cottage, mushrooms, and wooden sculptures. Explore the sustainable Christmas market, attend a stained glass wreath-making workshop, and enjoy shopping privileges. Don't miss the chance to win My Festival e-Gift vouchers worth $250,000 in the lucky draw sponsored by American Express!

Jenny Leung
www.festivalwalk.com.hk/en/
Festival Walk
80 Tat Chee Ave
Kowloon Tong
Hong Kong

