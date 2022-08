The late and genuinely great Elaine Sturtevant made a name for herself with wittily subversive recreations of famous artworks, copying works by Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol from memory. This show features her recreation of Claes Oldenburg's 'The Store', a work that Claes Oldenburg himself really, really hated.

Sturtevant is at Thaddaeus Ropac. Sep 8-Oct 3. Free. More details here.