Speedy boats, trundling double deckers, bicycles and trips to put the willies up you – it's all in Time Out's guide to great London sightseeing tours

Often the best way to see a city is to be guided by a local, and London’s no different. Whether you want to hurtle down the Thames at nearly 30 knots (that’s fast, FYI), get up close and personal with some east London street art, or see the capital's sights and world-famous attractions on an open-top bus, only a fully-fledged Londoner has all the juiciest bits of city info. Lucky for all soon-to-be sightseers, there's expertise and opportunity knocking around every corner – so London's got you covered. To get you started, here's our pick of the best London tours. It's time to see the capital in a whole new way. No guidebook needed.

