Seven books and nine films down the line, the world has lost none of its appetite for all things Harry Potter-related. Which is why Warner Bros are keeping the Hogwarts magic alive with their special exhibition, ‘The Making of Harry Potter.’ The props, sets and costumes have been lovingly maintained and fans will be in heaven here. Step into the iconic locations: the Great Hall at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and, of course, Platform 9¾. You can also get your chops around a flagon of butterbeer (don’t worry, it’s kid-friendly), and if you fancy taking a souvenir home with you, you can purchase a wand. Petrificus totalus! (It renders targets immobile, apparently.)
Often the best way to see a city is to be guided by a local, and London’s no different. Whether you want to hurtle down the Thames at nearly 30 knots (that’s fast, FYI), get up close and personal with some east London street art, or see the capital's sights and world-famous attractions on an open-top bus, only a fully-fledged Londoner has all the juiciest bits of city info. Lucky for all soon-to-be sightseers, there's expertise and opportunity knocking around every corner – so London's got you covered. To get you started, here's our pick of the best London tours. It's time to see the capital in a whole new way. No guidebook needed.
