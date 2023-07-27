London
Churchill Arms
The best pubs in Kensington

There are plenty of perfects pubs in well-heeled Kensington and South Kensington. Read on for Time Out’s selection of the best

Leonie Cooper
Leonie Cooper
Laura Richards
In among the many marvellous museums of South Kensington and the serious shopping opportunities of High Street Ken, there's a hidden collection of good old-fashioned pubs. Saunter down the backstreets with Time Out to discover the very best boozers that this well-heeled neighbourhood has to offer. 

Amazing pubs in Kensington

Anglesea Arms
Anglesea Arms

1. Anglesea Arms

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • South Kensington

Favoured at various times by both Charles Dickens and DH Lawrence, this splendid pub is packed tight on summer evenings, the front terrace and wide main bar area filled with professionals. Allegedly, the Great Train Robbery was plotted here. Wheelings and dealings aren't quite so scandalous from night to night, though. Alas!

Churchill Arms
2. Churchill Arms

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Kensington

Even if you’re not from London, you know this pub from Instagram. It’s decked in flowers or Christmas trees (season dependent) on the outside, while the inside has knickknacks hanging from the ceiling. Beyond the visuals, it’s an atmospheric place to drink, with traditional bar service in the front and a good quality Thai restaurant located at the rear.

Windsor Castle

3. Windsor Castle

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Notting Hill
  • price 2 of 4

The Windsor is an ancient inn, and thankfully a refurb was sympathetic to its many charms. It’s clad in aged wood, with plenty of compartments for groups to occupy. Although the interior is a delight, the best thing about this Castle is its well-kept and interesting real ale selection. Many also choose it for their weekly Sunday roast spot.

The Hansom Cab
4. The Hansom Cab

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • West Kensington
  • price 2 of 4

At this independent pub, you can expect one of the strongest craft beer line-ups in the neighbourhood. However, for many visitors, it seems, the food is top priority, and here'll you feast on hand-stretched pizzas and pub classics.

The Duke of Clarence

5. The Duke of Clarence

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • South Kensington
  • price 3 of 4

A jazzed-up local, The Duke of Clarence is equidistant from South Kensington and Earl’s Court tube stations and pledges its allegiance to this fancy part of town with its glossy look. Emphasis is on good but expensive food, which the locals seem to lap up.

6. King's Arms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Chelsea

The former Finch’s, once the haunt of thespian hellraisers from the 1960s, is now a high-ceilinged pub. Despite touches of modernisation – including a burger shack – the King’s Arms still has the feel of a classic pub. Like rugby? You'll like it here.

