Favoured at various times by both Charles Dickens and DH Lawrence, this splendid pub is packed tight on summer evenings, the front terrace and wide main bar area filled with professionals. Allegedly, the Great Train Robbery was plotted here. Wheelings and dealings aren't quite so scandalous from night to night, though. Alas!
In among the many marvellous museums of South Kensington and the serious shopping opportunities of High Street Ken, there's a hidden collection of good old-fashioned pubs. Saunter down the backstreets with Time Out to discover the very best boozers that this well-heeled neighbourhood has to offer.
RECOMMENDED: Find more fun in the neighbourhood with our Kensington area guide.