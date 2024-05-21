London
Alto by San Carlo
The best rooftop bars in Soho and Covent Garden

From Oxford Street to Leicester Square, sip some high-altitude cocktails and take in some awesome views

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
It was Dolly Parton who was supposed to have said ‘The higher the hair, the closer to God, and while she probably wasn’t also considering getting a drink while she was backcombing, who can really say? I mean, who doesn’t feel more spiritual when knocking back a Martini ten flights up? With that in mind, these are the best rooftop bars in central London, concentrated around the Soho and Covent Garden neighbourhoods. With such breathtaking views of Piccadilly, Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square, you’ll start to feel jealous of Nelson up there on his column, drinking it all in. These spots can be tourist traps at the height of summer, and there’s also a chance of racking up a drinks bill as tall as the setting – but for views like this, it’s worth it. 

RECOMMENDED: The best rooftop bars in all of London.

Central London’s best rooftop bars

Flute
1. Flute

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Up on the seventh floor of Broadwick Soho hotel, Flute pays tribute to a famous flute maker who resided on Broadwick Street in the 19th century. And wetting your whistle is just what you'll be doing here, at this outré, OTT terrace with views of the Soho skyline. There's also plenty of animal print, an onyx bar, cork walls and lots more seriously camp decor. Cocktails are inspired by movies shot in Soho – make ours a Peeping Tom, with rum, sherry and acai berries.

The Rooftop St James

2. The Rooftop St James

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Trafalgar Square

As central London views go, this one is iconic – the bar on top of the Trafalgar Hotel is in the direct eye line of Admiral Nelson. For that alone, this rooftop deserves a visit. Selfie stick optional.

The Nest Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Simon Brown Photography

3. The Nest Rooftop Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 3 of 4

Up on the sixteenth floor and affording 360-degree views of the capital from its centre, The Nest Rooftop Bar is a foliage-filled hangout. It’s perched on top of the Treehouse, a hotel with a focus on sustainability. There’s an outdoor terrace that wraps around the building and is filled with loungers. The bar back inside produces what they‘re calling ‘forest-to-glass’ cocktails.

Radio Rooftop
Thierry Delsart

4. Radio Rooftop

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Aldwych
  • price 2 of 4

Radio Rooftop has secured its status as one of central London’s prime rooftop drinking destinations. The terrace is much like a slick Ibiza sun lounge – although you probably won’t find such plush blankets and patio heaters in the Balearic Islands. 

LSQ Rooftop
Veerle Evens; Veerle Evens

5. LSQ Rooftop

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Leicester Square

A rooftop cocktail bar overlooking Leicester Square and the rest of central London from the Hotel Indigo’s ninth floor. With its wraparound balcony, come here for good views. Look – you can even see the London Eye!

1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen
Dan Burns

6. 1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen

  • Shopping
  • Home decor
  • Oxford Street

Scale the flagship branch of John Lewis to find the greenhouse-inspired 1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen (named after the year the high street department was founded) from cafe champs Benugo. Throughout the summer there'll be DJs on Friday and Saturday nights and menu of negronis and margaritas to compliment the pretty damn decent views of Oxford Street. 

 

Aqua Kyoto
Aqua Kyoto

8. Aqua Kyoto

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

One of three Aqua venues at this Argyll Street venue – including Aqua Spirit and Aqua Nueva – Aqua Kyoto's outdoor terrace is perched above Regent Street and offers some serious rooftop views. 

