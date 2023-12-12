London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stereo
Stereo

The best bars in Covent Garden

Don’t get lost in the tourist madness – find the best classic cocktails and bottles of plonk in Covent Garden

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Advertising

Live music, lovely little wine spots and some of the city's best cocktails – Covent Garden has more brilliant bars than you can shake a stick at. The area's drinking scene is diverse, so check out our picks of the best places for after-hours drinking in the the middle of town; whether it’s female-founded beaujolais at Lady of the Grapes, rock'n'roll Martinis at Stereo, or cabaret with your cabernet at CellarDoor. 

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Covent Garden

The best bars in Covent Garden

Phoenix Arts Club
Phoenix

1. Phoenix Arts Club

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Charing Cross Road

Kitsch, messy and a late-night legend, this basement bar attracts a regular crowd of debauched luvvies and miscreants. The club is members only, but the trick to enjoying its way-past-midnight hospitality is to arrive before 8pm and stay put.

Read review
Book online
The 10 Cases

2. The 10 Cases

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Covent Garden
  • price 2 of 4

For a relaxing tipple and a bite to eat, The 10 Cases delivers the goods. It’s got a Continental bistro vibe, and serves tempting, predominantly Old World wines by the glass and with small plates galore.

Read review
Book online
Advertising
Lady of the Grapes
Lady of the Grapes

3. Lady of the Grapes

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Covent Garden

When someone says ‘wine bar’, this Covent Garden spot is exactly what you’ll picture – rustic, cosy, and filled with bottles. The focus is on organic wine by female producers, and includes drops by the glass – although carafes are where you’ll find the best bargains. Food-wise, the emphasis is definitely on cheese.

Read review
Book online
STEREO
steve ryan

4. STEREO

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Covent Garden

Stereo is made for big nights out. Just on the south side of Covent Garden's glorious Piazza, this subterranean venue offers up cocktails named after classic rock tracks (anyone for a whiskey, vermouth and rosemary Hotel California?) live music, DJs and American-style bar snacks to power you through the evening. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Le Beaujolais
Hadrine Hadife

5. Le Beaujolais

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Covent Garden

Since 1972 the resolutely old school Le Beaujolais has been famed for its selection of wine and cheeses. The historic restaurant downstairs is members' only but the retro ground floor bar is open to all. There's a strong 1980s feel here, but it's the perfect semi-hidden destination to sink a reasonably priced Côtes du Rhône from an exclusively French wine list. 

Read more
Freud

6. Freud

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Shaftesbury Avenue

Back in the late 1980s, this was the place to be. A hidden cellar with a faintly industrial feel, it carried with it a certain easygoing democracy, a welcome change from style-trial nightclubs and members-only enterprises such as the Groucho. It’s still standing the test of time, unlike many of its eighties’ peers.

Read review
Advertising
Blame Gloria

7. Blame Gloria

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Covent Garden

This former public loo is convenient in a whole new way, now a cocktail bar dishing up a daily happy hour. It’s popular thanks to its over-the-top look, with lurid neon and flowery booths. If all that doesn’t scream ‘party’ to you, try taking a trip to the toilets, kitted out with disco balls and dance anthems.

Read review
Advertising
Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
Addie Chinn

9. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Seven Dials
  • price 3 of 4

A fairly cosy wine bar in equally cosy Neal’s Yard, CdVS takes its cue from its older sister bar in Paris. So have a sophisticated time on the wine, with plenty of interesting options available by the glass and great paired with a plate of cheese.

Read review
The Escapologist

10. The Escapologist

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Seven Dials
  • price 2 of 4

So the theme is a little naff at The Escapologist, which takes its name from some Victorian scoundrel or other. But the 20-strong cocktail menu makes it well worth a visit.

Read review
Advertising
Eve Bar

11. Eve Bar

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Covent Garden
  • price 3 of 4

Just a leap from the piazza on the way down to The Strand, Eve Bar has an ominous dark entrance and a witchy-looking, biblical theme. Temptation comes in the form of experimental bar snacks and cocktails with all the dry ice in the world. Some of these drinks are delectable, even if they don’t all meet the mark. And service is super-friendly – just what you need in this crowded part of town. It's downstairs from chef Adam Handling's Frog and is his first standalone bar. 

Read review
Buy ticket
London Cocktail Club

12. London Cocktail Club

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shaftesbury Avenue

One thing is for sure at LCC: you’re in for a good time. The bar staff bring the atmosphere as well as quality cocktails at serious speed. Party tunes are paired with party drinks, with garnishes as hefty as the delicious booze.

Read review
Book online
Advertising
Sushisamba Covent Garden

13. Sushisamba Covent Garden

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Covent Garden
  • price 4 of 4

Sushi purists will struggle with this Japanese-Peruvian-Brazilian fusion restaurant, but the fabulous decor and the expansive cocktail menu (as well as the prices) are just as impressive as its infamous City counterpart. Best of all, you can drop in to the bar for just a drink – and in among that foliage is the perfect setting to do so. 

Read review
Book online
Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour

14. Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Covent Garden
  • price 3 of 4

You get two bars for the price of one at Mr Fogg’s; a downstairs pub with a traditional tavern vibe and an upstairs parlour where gin is the word. Sip from one of the biggest gin collections in the capital or peruse a list of delectable cocktails made from Mother’s Ruin.

Read review
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.