Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Top Cuvée bar Blackstock Road
Photograph: Graham Turner

London's best natural wine

Enjoy a glass (or two) of 'natural wine' at one of these excellent London bars specialising in the natty stuff

Photograph: Graham Turner

Suriya Bala
Written by Suriya Bala
Contributor
Advertising

The term ‘vin naturel’ was revived in France in the 1980s to describe wines that use ‘natural’ fermentation with little intervention in the winemaking process. Critics have described so-called ‘natural wines’ as tasting sour, farmyardy or like stale cider. But there are also enthusiasts who like their distinctively different character. Organic wines are different – they use no pesticides or artificial fertilisers. Biodynamic wines are different again - they are usually (though not always) organic, but incorporate mystical beliefs together with the ecological practices; many growers really do plant cow horns, stags’ bladders, and more besides. If you're in the market for a glass of vino with a twist, here are the best wine bars in London for something eau naturelle. 

RECOMMENDED: Superstar sommelier Honey Spencer’s guide to London’s best foodie wine bars. 

Top bars in London for natural, organic and biodynamic wine

1. 107 Wine Shop & Bar

  • Wine bars
  • Clapton
107 Wine Shop & Bar
107 Wine Shop & Bar
William Gee

Say a friend invites you round for drinks on Friday night. Now imagine that mate lives in cool digs with moody lighting. There’s hundreds of wine bottles lining the wall and one large table to gather around. Did we mention there’s a top chef in the corner, dishing out lip-smacking morsels to accompany every glass? That’s 107 Wine Shop & Bar. Formerly the much-loved P Franco, it remains one of London’s trendiest, most intimate bars. With a carousel of up-and-coming chefs showcasing fresh and diverse talent, hungry mouths are satisfied with small plates of moreish delights. Expect to make some new friends. Go for a few hours – end up staying the night.

Book online

2. Sager + Wilde Hackney Rd

  • Wine bars
  • Hackney Road
  • price 2 of 4
Sager + Wilde Hackney Rd
Sager + Wilde Hackney Rd

Sager and Wilde was one of the first wine bars in London to target drinkers who weren’t pale, male and stale. This Hackney Road mainstay radically changed the city’s approach to fine wine… a biodynamic sparkling rose from the volcanic slopes of Sicily served with a cheese toastie, anyone? It stays on the list not simply for posterity but because it remains a great place to drink an exceptional range of wine. Gone are the days of an all-female staff (once there to make choosing a bottle less hostile); instead, there’s a wine selection that leans heavily into natural and low-intervention vineyards from around the world, albeit with a Eurocentric twist. And don’t worry, you can still get those banging toasties.

Book online
Advertising

3. Lady of the Grapes

  • Wine bars
  • Covent Garden
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Lady of the Grapes
Lady of the Grapes
Photograph: Lady of the Grapes

This seductive French bistro is a much-welcomed bolthole away from the crazed, bustling crowds of Covent Garden. But the true appeal is its unique concept – an organic, biodynamic, and natural wine list produced mainly by female winemakers. Not only does the bar amplify women in a traditionally male-dominated industry, but the wine selection is exemplary too. A generous choice of wine is available by the glass (or bottle); think exquisite pét-nats rosés, and chilled, unfiltered reds. For the more committed, there’s an ever-changing wine flight, offering the chance to deep dive into producers from selected regions. Need something to mop up the booze? Expect generous cheese and charcuterie selections, as well as Francophile-inspired small plates.

Book online

4. Ria's

Ria's
Ria's
Photo: Amy Louise Ruse

Half pizza joint, half natural wine bar, Ria’s in Notting Hill shoots into the list for its Detroit-style pizza pies and delectable low-intervention wines. What to swoon over first? The pizza dough is made with wild-farmed flour, slowly fermented for up to 72 hours to create an ethereally light, chewy crust. The wine list is small but inventive. Available by the glass or bottle, expect a rotating roster of chilled reds, fresh oranges, and zippy pét-nats. Unsure of the difference between méthode traditionnelle and bottle fermented? No need to blag it; staff are eager to explain what you’re drinking. Ria’s is an all-day spot with coffee and freshly baked biscuits before transforming into a relaxed, laid-back den after dark. It may be small, but packs an impressive punch.

Advertising

5. Little Duck The Picklery

  • Contemporary European
  • Dalston
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Little Duck The Picklery
Little Duck The Picklery
Littleduck Picklery

This cosy space is equal parts restaurant, wine bar, and fermenting pantry. You can sit at the large communal table, watching chefs in the open kitchen, or hide away, snug in a corner. Either way, you’ll be surrounded by jars of pickling wonders. Seasonal ferments and homemade drinks lay jarred in the fridge, but what will really steal your gaze is the extensive list of natural, biodynamic wines. With a spotlight on Mediterranean food and drink, equal respect is also paid to various gems from the UK; think orange fizz from West Sussex. There’s a good handful to choose from by the glass, but well over a hundred options if you plonk for a bottle. And that’s without counting the secret stash that’s kept off-menu.

6. Highbury Library

  • Cocktail bars
  • Highbury
Highbury Library
Highbury Library

Want to sip a funky pét-nat while flicking through some old-school vinyl? Then Highbury Library is the place for you. This chill, neighbourhood hangout offers records to peruse, small bites, and a very decent selection of natural wines. Did we mention there's a cute garden out back? For those new to oenology, the team has done your homework for you, and each bottle features a QR code that shares the story of that particular vineyard. There's a huge variety of bottles to take-away, but we prefer to chill in the bar, listening to tunes while sampling little-known (but big-hitting) natural wines by the glass. They may even let you help with the playlist if you're nice enough.

Advertising

7. Top Cuvée

  • Cafés
  • Highbury
  • price 2 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Top Cuvée
Top Cuvée
Photograph: Graham Turner

Yes, it's small, but Top Cuvée is perfectly formed. With a stellar team behind the outfit, this is a serious operation, despite the playful 1980s-inspired logo. Small plates are inventively good (albeit pricey), while an indie soundtrack helps create a lazy, east London-cool vibe. The wine selection is adventurous yet approachable; expect boutique varietals, zippy oranges, and chilled, hazy reds. Knowledgeable and friendly staff treat novice wine drinkers with care, making return visits an easy choice.

8. The Remedy

  • Wine bars
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Remedy
The Remedy

Delicious food, friendly staff, and an exceptional natural wine selection… it's pretty much the holy trinity when it comes to wine bars. Despite being around for a while, the Remedy remains on the list, outplaying many newer rivals. This kitchen serves a fresh and seasonal continental menu, underpinning a cosy, relaxed vibe. The wine list hosts a mega selection of eclectic Euro-centric wines by the bottle, with ever changing options by the glass. Respect is paid to sparkling wines from around the world (there's more than just Champagne, darling), and there's a brilliant selection of orange wines too. With a focus on small producers and lesser-known grapes, The Remedy remains one of the best wine bars in London, engaging drinkers with far-flung, obscure, and compelling wines. What do they say? If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Book online
Advertising

9. Newcomer Wines Dalston

  • Wine bars
  • Dalston
  • price 3 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Newcomer Wines Dalston
Newcomer Wines Dalston

Exit Dalston Junction station, and (if you’re lucky), you’ll walk bang into Newcomers Wine. Here, you'll find delicious small plates, a dinky courtyard out back and some brilliant natural wines. The spotlight falls on producers who champion sustainable agriculture, working with nature rather than against it. Initially, the bar started with a focus on Austrian natural/skin contact wines, such as a peppery Blaufränkisch. The wine list has since expanded to include various European varietals from small-plot producers. They often host (well-priced) collabs with equally talented peeps, such as the much-loved Carousel wine bar or artisan cheesemakers from Italy. Come with an enthusiastic palate ready for experimentation. You'll be rewarded with funky, natural wines that indulge your curiosity and taste buds.

10. Dan's

  • Wine bars
  • Dalston

This brilliant bar and wine shop is run by the team behind Parched Wines (formerly Natty Boy), an online shop and delivery service. They focus on the best organic, biodynamic, and sustainably produced wines from around the world. The vibe is relaxed and inclusive, which makes sense as the man behind the outfit, Dan Long, is actually half Aussie (the bar is actually named after the Australian booze shop Dan Murphy's). The wine list is almost foolproof, with categories such as 'turbo-chilled reds' and 'natty whites.' There are rotating options by the glass, but the real corker is the fact that you can drink from over 600 bottles with a cheap corkage fee. Dan's has excellent small plates, is dog-friendly, and you'll drink great wine.

Advertising

11. Yuki Bar

Yukiyasu Kaneko has an impressive resume. The sommelier at P. Franco (now 107 Wine Bar in Clapton) and Noma before moving on to Yess Aquatic in LA, Yuki Bar is his first solo venture. Located under the railway arches in London Fields, it's a moody, dimly-lit affair serving small plates and natural wine. The menu is both Japanese and European, using seasonal products from sustainable farms. As you'd expect, Kaneko's wine selection is compelling, focusing on rare and high-quality natural wines. A bar with this pedigree is hard to ignore. That said, with room for only 20-ish covers, expect to give it a few goes before you finally get through the door.

12. Oranj

  • Wine bars
  • Shoreditch
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Oranj
Oranj
Oranj

Push past the unmarked industrial steel doors to enter this 2000ft warehouse of a wine bar. With its polished concrete floors and corrugated metal roof, it could risk feeling impersonal, but tango-coloured tables, an NTS-adjacent playlist, and a glowing ambiance create a buzzy vibe for a convivial crowd. It has an ever changing roster of brilliant chef residencies, so expect to eat and drink well. Depending on who's in the kitchen, you could scoff carnitas from CDMX or modern Vietnamese direct from NYC. Oranj originally launched as a wine delivery service in lockdown before graduating into a fully-fledged bar. The focus remains on natural and low-intervention wines from biodynamic and organic vineyards. Come for wine, a small plate, or a fully-fledged meal. Either way, you'll be impressed.

Advertising

13. Cave Cuvée

  • Wine bars
  • Bethnal Green
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Cave Cuvée
Cave Cuvée
Photograph: Cave Cuvée

It's a neighbourhood bottle shop up top, but wander down into the basement and you'll find an intimate, subterranean cave. It has a Parisian secret bar meets university-hangout vibe. Think sparkling pét-nat rose served with a plump hotdog. But there are fresh oysters and cheese boards too, if you're out to impress. The selection of natural wines by the bottle is mammoth, while choices by the glass are limited to around ten options. The staff know their stuff, and will happily explain what you're drinking. And if there's a bottle you're dying to try, they may even crack it open for you.

Book online

14. Peckham Cellars

  • British
  • Peckham
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Peckham Cellars
Peckham Cellars
Photograph: Peckham Cellars

Peckham Cellars is a gem in SE15. The food and wine are exceptional, yet the vibe remains easy and completely unpretentious. Great staff, a brilliant natural wine selection, and Michelin Bib Gourmand food make it a destination for locals and further afield Londoners alike. Founded by three mates, it's a relaxed bar with a bistro experience. Head chef Pablo Urain Alfonso serves a stellar seasonal menu, using British produce and giving it a Spanish twist. There are nearly 100 bottles to choose from, all championing organic, sustainable vineyards. For newbies to natural wine, the staff will help you decide, often from lesser-known regions with real value and exciting producers. Ever tried a textual orange Grecanico from Syracuse? You can here.

Recommended
    London for less
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.