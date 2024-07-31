Say a friend invites you round for drinks on Friday night. Now imagine that mate lives in cool digs with moody lighting. There’s hundreds of wine bottles lining the wall and one large table to gather around. Did we mention there’s a top chef in the corner, dishing out lip-smacking morsels to accompany every glass? That’s 107 Wine Shop & Bar. Formerly the much-loved P Franco, it remains one of London’s trendiest, most intimate bars. With a carousel of up-and-coming chefs showcasing fresh and diverse talent, hungry mouths are satisfied with small plates of moreish delights. Expect to make some new friends. Go for a few hours – end up staying the night.
The term ‘vin naturel’ was revived in France in the 1980s to describe wines that use ‘natural’ fermentation with little intervention in the winemaking process. Critics have described so-called ‘natural wines’ as tasting sour, farmyardy or like stale cider. But there are also enthusiasts who like their distinctively different character. Organic wines are different – they use no pesticides or artificial fertilisers. Biodynamic wines are different again - they are usually (though not always) organic, but incorporate mystical beliefs together with the ecological practices; many growers really do plant cow horns, stags’ bladders, and more besides. If you're in the market for a glass of vino with a twist, here are the best wine bars in London for something eau naturelle.
