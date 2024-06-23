Subscribe
The Holly Bush
Photograph: Tiago Lemos

The best pubs in Hampstead

Here are the finest places to pick up a pint in the always charming Hampstead

Photograph: Tiago Lemos

Leonie Cooper
Edited by Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
With the majestic heath, the bracing swimming ponds, and its quaint villagey charm, it's no surprise that Hampstead is home to a number of utterly delightful pubs. In among the grand houses and fancy boutique shops, the area boasts some high quality boozers, many offering spacious beer gardens and smashing Sunday lunches. Pop into the Spaniards Inn, a favourite of Keats and Dickens, for a taste of history or head to the Southampton Arms for one of the best bar snacks in the city. And if you're after an flash cocktail, the Wells Tavern, tucked down a posh residential street, is a must. Wherever you head, Hampstead is the perfect place for a pint.

RECOMMENDED: These are the 50 Best Pubs in London

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

Top Hampstead pubs

1. Southampton Arms

  • Pubs
  • Gospel Oak
  • price 2 of 4
Southampton Arms
Southampton Arms © Ed Marshall

The sign outside announces ‘ale, cider, meat’, and that pretty much sums up what’s on offer at the best pub in Gospel Oak, just south of Hampstead Heath. The interior might make you think it’s still 1936, which is all part of its charm. Don't miss out on the best bar snack in London; the pork bap, complete with crackling and apple sauce. The roster of lovingly tended ales and ciders, all from small independent producers, changes regularly. Heaven in pub form. 

2. The Flask

  • Pubs
  • Highgate
The Flask
The Flask

This historic pub has a warren of spooky, ye olde rooms that come to atmospheric life at night, but its on a sunny afternoon that this place really gets going. The outdoor courtyard is always rammed during summer and is the best place around to sink a spritz, overlooking the green and former home of late local legend George Michael. 

3. Spaniards Inn

  • Gastropubs
  • Hampstead Heath
Spaniards Inn
Most Londoners know the Spaniards Inn – it’s been a feature of Hampstead Heath since 1585, with Keats and Dickens both former quaffers. It remains as atmospheric as you’d hope, with dark panels and low beams stretching through the bar and restaurant rooms. And yes, it is haunted, if you're into that kind of thing.

4. Holly Bush

  • Pubs
  • Hampstead
Holly Bush
Photograph: Tiago Lemos

This beloved neighboorhood spot is perched up on the picturesque cobbled Holly Mount. With a lived-in feel, you'll find Fuller's beers in the three low-ceilinged bar areas, as well as other staples. There are fireplaces and cosy corners, while the food is top notch, too. Just be wary as things can get super, super busy. 

5. The Duke of Hamilton

  • Gastropubs
  • Hampstead
  • price 2 of 4
The Duke of Hamilton
Photograph: Andy Parsons

The Duke of Hamilton has been there since 1721 – and at one point was where you'd find the likes of professional drunks/actors Richard Burton, Peter O’Toole and Oliver Reed causing mayhem. You'll still find the legendary Hampstead Jazz Club in the basement, and Sunday roasts and pub quizzes are a popular draw. 

6. The Wells Tavern

  • Gastropubs
  • Hampstead
  • price 2 of 4
The Wells Tavern
Shutterstock

The Sunday lunch at The Wells Tavern is what it's all about, but you'll need to book. If you're just popping in for a pint at this grand Georgian building, though, the bar is wonderfully cosy, and as there's always a splendid variety of beers to choose from, as well as a nifty cocktail menu, too. 

7. The Flask

  • Hampstead
The Flask
© Christina Theisen

Don't be baffled, but yes, there are two Flasks on either side of the Heath. Blending perfectly with the second-hand bookstores and other arcana along this lovely, narrow pedestrianised passage, this historic but welcoming pub has been spruced up but still retains buckets of character. Decorative accents are provided by scenes from fairytales, black-and-white photos of days out and century-old posters for London Underground, but the best seats are around the tall table facing the picture window.

8. The Magdala

  • Hampstead

With gorgeous 1930s wood interiors and stained glass, the Magdala is a local Hampstead hero. There's small and big plates to sustain you through a sesh (mackerel pate, bang bang salad, steak Thursdays and tapas Fridays), and also enough historic clout to keep the nerdiest of pintsmen happy; it was the site where Ruth Ellis, the last women to be hanged in the UK, shot her partner in 1955 (though rumour has it that the 'bullet holes' on the pub's exterior were put there by a landlord looking to pull in tourist trade. 

9. The Stag Hampstead

  • British
  • Belsize Park
  • price 1 of 4
The Stag Hampstead
A lovely gastropub with a gorgeous interior that's just down the road from Hampstead Heath. They're pretty proud of their garden, too - with heated and covered cabanas for year around fresh air. 

10. Roebuck

  • Pubs
  • Hampstead
Roebuck
© Paul Winch-Furness

This pub is right across the road from the Royal Free Hospital, but it's far more than a safe haven for the hospital staff. Inside you'll find a kitschy but comfy decor and there's plenty of outside space, too. Drinks are varied, too, with some local breweries on tap along with other favourites. 

