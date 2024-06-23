Here are the finest places to pick up a pint in the always charming Hampstead

With the majestic heath, the bracing swimming ponds, and its quaint villagey charm, it's no surprise that Hampstead is home to a number of utterly delightful pubs. In among the grand houses and fancy boutique shops, the area boasts some high quality boozers, many offering spacious beer gardens and smashing Sunday lunches. Pop into the Spaniards Inn, a favourite of Keats and Dickens, for a taste of history or head to the Southampton Arms for one of the best bar snacks in the city. And if you're after an flash cocktail, the Wells Tavern, tucked down a posh residential street, is a must. Wherever you head, Hampstead is the perfect place for a pint.

