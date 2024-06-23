The sign outside announces ‘ale, cider, meat’, and that pretty much sums up what’s on offer at the best pub in Gospel Oak, just south of Hampstead Heath. The interior might make you think it’s still 1936, which is all part of its charm. Don't miss out on the best bar snack in London; the pork bap, complete with crackling and apple sauce. The roster of lovingly tended ales and ciders, all from small independent producers, changes regularly. Heaven in pub form.
With the majestic heath, the bracing swimming ponds, and its quaint villagey charm, it's no surprise that Hampstead is home to a number of utterly delightful pubs. In among the grand houses and fancy boutique shops, the area boasts some high quality boozers, many offering spacious beer gardens and smashing Sunday lunches. Pop into the Spaniards Inn, a favourite of Keats and Dickens, for a taste of history or head to the Southampton Arms for one of the best bar snacks in the city. And if you're after an flash cocktail, the Wells Tavern, tucked down a posh residential street, is a must. Wherever you head, Hampstead is the perfect place for a pint.
Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.