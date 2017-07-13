13 surprising things to do on Seven Sisters Road

The compassionate response to last month’s attack on Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park showed the strength of the community in this corner of north London. People love this area, and there’s no better place to see that than along Seven Sisters Road. Running for almost three miles through Islington, Hackney and Haringey, it’s a bustling stream of activity lined with Algerian grocers, Somali internet cafés, Afghan grill houses, Turkish barbers, Italian delis, Ethiopian restaurants and whatever else you can think of.

Let’s rewind to where it all began. Seven Sisters in Tottenham was named in the eighteenth century after seven elm trees growing in a ring on a common piece of land called Page Green. Some say they were planted by seven sisters about to go their separate ways; others say the clump was used as a pagan temple. But there are no records, so like many London legends it could all be complete and utter bull.

Over the centuries the seven trees have been replanted several times as the area has developed, and Seven Sisters Road has turned from a rural track between villages into a major city artery criss-crossed by train and tube lines. The road we all know and love today is a vibrant London thoroughfare that’s more defiantly alive than ever.

Eat this

A post shared by FOOD | TRAVEL | EAT | LONDON (@yumm3i) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

The Hana Special Maki, a dreamy deep-fried sushi concoction created by the chefs at Studio Ghibli-themed restaurant Hana Sushi.



A traditional kebab straight from the brazier at Greek eatery Apollo, which also hosts live music, dancing and lots of impressive moustaches until 3am most weekends.

A big, fat Asian feast at the family-run RoundSquare restaurant. Then hit the secret karaoke room.

The kimchi lasagne at Vegan Yes inside Nag’s Head Market. Created by the Italian-husband-and-Korean-wife duo who run the place, it offers the best of both worlds. It’s cruelty-free too!

Drink this

A post shared by Hanna Hermán (@hhanca) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:05am PST

A proper Italian espresso at Girasole, a cute Italian deli where you can sample fresh Italian bakes, cakes and hot food.

Pre-game or post-game pints at old-school boozer The Eaglet. Friendly advice: don’t wear a Spurs shirt.

A craft beer or two at Jeremy Corbyn’s local, The Bedford Tavern. Spend your Sunday afternoon tucking into a massive roast while a smooth, live jazz band plays.

Do this

A post shared by ashrul affiq (@ashrulaffiq) on Feb 1, 2016 at 10:15am PST

Take a tour of the Finsbury Park Mosque, just off the main drag on St Thomas’s Road. With regular open days and daily prayers, it’s a friendly and welcoming place.

Leave your poorly bike in good hands at Finsbury Cycles. With the help of its experienced staff, you’ll be back on two wheels in no time.

Buy this

A post shared by @roger_jay on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Second-hand gems and antique bargains at Nag’s Head Market. Whether it’s a box of organic eggs or metres of sari trimmings, you’ll find hidden treasures aplenty inside this sprawling place.

Fresh fruit and veg from the weekend market stalls surrounding The Enkel Arms. Get yer poun’-a-bowl bargains here!

A massive bag of frozen dumplings, fresh seafood and hard-to-find Asian supplies from Hua Run. This friendly neighbourhood Chinese supermarket gives Chinatown a run for its money.

And if you only do one thing…

A post shared by Papelón Con Limón (@papelontorade) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Pop into Seven Sisters Market, a unique community of 30-plus Latin American shops, cafés and canteens. Campaigners are fighting to save it from redevelopment.

By Angela Hui, who you’ll find leading the Jeremy Corbyn chant down The Bedford this Sunday.

Want more local knowledge? Read our guide to the best streets in London.