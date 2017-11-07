6 of the best places to eat bánh mì in London

Can’t get enough of the French-Vietnamese fusion baguette? Here are six fine places to devour them:

1. BúnBúnBún, Hoxton

Amongst the slew of Viet joints on Kingsland Road, the bánh mì at BúnBúnBún shines brightly. Artisan baguettes filled with grilled meat, mackerel or tofu (lemongrass beef gets my vote), freshness of cucumber and coriander. Watch out for the fiery chilli, and don’t let the chunky carrot slices put you off. A worthy contender. 134B Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DY. Hoxton rail.



2. Bánh mì Bay, Chancery Lane

It’s all about the light and airy trad Vietnamese baguettes at this spot just off Gray’s Inn Road. Get them filled with crunchy pickled veg and proteins like a satay chicken or tofu, and you’re in for a seriously swell bánh mì experience. 4-6 Theobald's Rd, WC1X 8PN. Tube: Chancery Lane.

3. Bittenclub, Borough

Traditionalist? This might not be the place for you – but with imaginative fillings and a bevy of flavourful sauces, these sarnies – pictured above – are pretty special. Plump for the coconut chicken and green herb oil (and do add pickled shallots). Pluck mì, it’s good. Flat Iron Square, 68 Union St, SE1 1TD. Tube: London Bridge.

4. Kêu, Soho

Bánh mì lovers rejoice! Kêu is more than a buzzy Soho café: its bánh mì offerings are truly fragrant and moreish. Light baguettes are the order of the day, and with fillings including kimchi BBQ pork and smoky aubergine, you’ll be hard-pressed to choose. 9 Poland St, W1F 8PY. Tube: Oxford Circus.

5. Carrots + Daikon, Kentish Town

Sticking to the roof of your mouth in that ever so satisfying way, the crispy belly pork bánh mì at K-Town’s Carrots + Daikon is a must-try. Whichever version you go for, don’t skip out on the sriracha, it packs a punch (and makes you forgive the slightly dense baguettes). Weekday gig at the Forum? Make this your pre-game pit stop. 10 Highgate Rd, NW5 1NR. Tube: Kentish Town.

6. Bánh and Chè, Colindale

It’s well worth the journey to Colindale’s Bang Bang Oriental food hall for this belter of a bánh mì. Go for the Classic, and expect earthy rich pâté, pork belly and flavourful ham in among the pickled veg and chilli warmth. In one word: ngôn! (Vietnamese for delicious, innit.) 399 Edgware Rd, NW9 0FH. Tube: Colindale.



Laura Evans, 35, is a Time Out reader and has contributed this piece as part of the TO reader takeover. A Kentish Town resident, she can be found chowing down on a burger, or seeking out a pub that serves Aspall cider.

Banging bánh mì and phenomenal pho? Here's our list of London's best Vietnamese spots.

Get more cool shiz delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.