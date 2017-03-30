A sculptor has modelled a pregnant Beyoncé from a big block of cheddar

What do you get when you cross cheese and Beyoncé? Brie-oncé of course!

Combining two of our very favourite things, artist David Bradley has hand-sculpted Queen Bey in the pose she adopted for that pregnancy photo, posted on Instagram back in February, from a giant hunk of cheese. With help from food art experts The Robin Collective and food artist Jacqui Kelly, the dairy delight has been draped in a veil and surrounded by flowers to emulate the fierce original photo.

It took 20kg of mild cheddar, one knife, a paintbrush, a magnifying glass and 28 hours of chiselling away to achieve the finished result, which is part of Bradley’s training for the E20 Cheese Carving Championships taking place this Saturday, April 1.

Bradley will be joined by two other cheese-sculpting specialists at the East Village Cheese and Wine Festival, who will be going head-to-head to create the ultimate artwork made of protein, with a panel of judges deciding who should be crowned the Big Cheese.

Alongside the competition, the festival will also see a showcase of the best artisan cheeses and wines from over 25 independent retailers. Get this dairy in your diary, ASAP.

The East Village Cheese and Wine Festival. Sat Apr 1, noon-6pm. Sun Apr 2, 11am-4pm. Free.

Elsewhere: the Cheese Bar in Camden is finally open and you can now get an Easter egg made from solid cheese