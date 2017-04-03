Ben & Jerry’s is giving away ice cream on Free Cone Day tomorrow

What’s better than ice cream? Free ice cream, obviously. And the kind folks at Ben & Jerry’s have got that covered tomorrow (April 4) with their annual Free Cone Day. Now in its thirty-ninth year, Free Cone Day sees Ben & Jerry’s hand out scoops of ice cream at branches across the city.

But this year, we can’t help noticing that participating stores are a little thin on the ground. Between noon and 8pm tomorrow, you can grab a freebie at Vue in Fulham, Empire Cinema in Walthamstow and Empire Cinema in Sutton, but no other London branches will be taking part in Free Cone Day. Is the lack of participating stores another Brexit-related casualty? Not sure. But if you’re desperate to get your free cone fix, you’d better be prepared to venture out of Zone 1 tomorrow.

