Four Winters has launched an ice cream-based breakfast menu

Breakfast foods are largely boring. Sure, a delicious Sunday brunch is always a winner but the weekday basics often just don’t make the grade. If, for you, toast is dry, porridge is blah and supermarket croissants can criss-off, we’ve got great news. There’s another option and it’s basically exactly what seven-year-old you thought you’d eat for breakfast every day.

Ice cream.

Yep, the new Portobello Road branch of Four Winters is launching a breakfast menu. It includes Cereal Crunch, a bowl of vanilla ice cream featuring cereal clusters and rich salted caramel. Then there’s the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait, with crunchy granola and a (healthier-sounding-ish?!) Mango Yoghurt Smoothie Bowl with fresh strawberries, shredded coconut, almonds and chia seeds. Each bowl’s made speedily using liquid nitrogen meaning they’re both super hi-tech and customisable.

While this definitely sounds like a sugar crash waiting to happen, you can comfort yourself in the knowledge that a 2016 study from Tokyo’s Kyorin University found that test subjects who ate ice cream ’immediately after waking up’ can become smarter. According to the research, the ice cream boosted people’s reaction times and reduced mental irritation.

While that sounds a bit dubious, we’re happy to roll with ice cream for breakfast as the weather gets warmer. Then maybe we can have cereal for dinner?

