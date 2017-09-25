Britain’s second tallest building has been approved – and it’s in Croydon

There’s a new tower block coming to London, and it’s tall. Very tall. How tall? So tall that when it’s finished, it’ll be the second biggest building in the whole country – beating everything but The Shard.

One Lansdowne Road, which was approved by Croydon council last week, will include 794 flats, as well as office space and shops down below and a free public viewing deck, restaurant and bar on the top floors. The site is bang in the middle of Croydon, and the 236-metre, 68-storey building will be visible from miles around. It’ll stand taller than Canary Wharf, the Crystal Palace radio mast or every single chicken shop in Croydon stacked, according to the Croydon Advertiser.

Local councillors who approved the decision said that the tower will be ‘another thing which puts us on the map,’ adding that ‘The Shard is bloody tall. So to be three-quarters the height of The Shard, it is still very tall.’ There’s no confirmed timescale for construction yet, but if everything goes to plan then this’ll be one hell of a south London landmark.

