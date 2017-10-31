Christmas crack-er: a salon is doing mulled wine waxes

Halloween might have only just arrived but Christmas has been in the air across London for several weeks, with the Oxford Circus Christmas lights going up 84 days early and ice rinks opening before we’ve even had Bonfire Night.

But if chowing down on mince pie croissants just isn’t festive enough for you, you can take your love of all things Christmas to a much more, ahem, personal level: a chain of London salons are offering mulled wine waxes.

That’s right – soon your private parts can be seasonally spiced to smell like your favourite winter tipple.

The festive de-fluffing procedure is being offered by hair removal mavericks Ministry of Waxing, who are de-pubing Londoners with a sprinkle of cinnamon in anticipation of the Christmas party season.

According to their press release, ‘nothing says “Merry Christmas!” like a Mulled Wine Wax!’ – so you better swap that novelty jumper for a smooth undercarriage, if you care about Christmas at all.

If you want your genitalia to smell like a Glade candle, book in for a mulled wine makeover at one of Ministry of Waxing’s five London locations from November 6. Novelties aside, they’re one of the best waxers in London and are guaranteed to get you ready for any festive fumbles under the mistletoe. And first timers get 25% off - now that's Christmas come early.

