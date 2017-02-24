No one noticed Emma Watson leaving books on the tube because Londoners were too 'busy looking at their phones'

Remember when Emma Watson turned into a 'book ninja' to covertly leave novels on the London Underground? Well, according to the 26-year-old former Harry Potter actress, no one in London noticed her do it.

She might usually be followed around by photographers and dedicated fans, but she managed to slip around on the tube all day completely unnoticed.

'People are so busy looking at their phones that no one noticed me,' Watson admits in this month's Elle.

If she hadn't posted evidence on social media, us Londoners would have never even known she was there.

📚👀 @booksontheunderground @oursharedshelf #Mom&Me&Mom A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Nov 1, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

Reason enough to try looking up from your phone on your way home from work tonight?

Watson was leaving copies of Maya Angelou's novel 'Mom & Me & Mom' for unsuspecting commuters. The book was a choice from her online book club Our Shared Shelf, which sees readers from all over the world discuss a new feminist novel every two months.

Emma Watson stars in 'Beauty and the Beast', in cinemas next month.

