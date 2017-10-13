Don’t miss these brilliant things to do in west London this weekend

Go west this weekend to scoff down glorious chocolate made by some of the country’s best chocolatiers, glug down pints of craft beer and see mind-melting work from Salvador Dali and Marcel Duchamp all in one room. What are you waiting for?

The Chocolate Show. Olympia. Sat-Sun. £8-£10. Loco for cocoa? Try this sweet chocolate expo, with tastings, chocolate fountains and more confectionary goodness than you can shake a stick at. Try to remain calm.

The Park Brewery Open Day. Sun. Free entry. Visit the Kingston beer-makers for a public open day filled with pies and ale. Sample the cask and keg ales in the mini-micro brewery.

Rum Fest. ILEC Conference Centre. Sat-Sun. £49.50. Sip on 400 of the world’s best rums hailing from the likes of Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Mauritius and the Philippines, listen to seminars from master distillers and party in the world’s largest tiki-head bar.

Dalí/Duchamp. Royal Academy of Arts. Ongoing. £15. Two twentieth-century giants go head to head at this show full of major work by the French and Spanish artists. Seeing these two masters in a room together is a total knock-out.

Frock Me! Vintage Fair. Chelsea Old Town Hall. Sun. £4. From pricy designer vintage to retro pieces for pounds, his event caters to vintage wearers, collectors and enthusiasts in search of one-off finds. Garments, shoes and accessories are available from as far back as the 1900s.

Get out of town...

Some things are worth going the extra mile for. So, hop on the tube this weekend to check out these wonderful exhibitions.

Katharina Grosse: ‘This Drove my Mother Up the Wall’. South London Gallery. Ongoing. Free. Huge arcs of bright, blazing colours are spray painted all over the walls, the ceiling and the floor in this explosive show.

Makers’ Movements. Blackhorse Sideshow. Ongoing. Free. Spin a zoetrope, step into a hall of masks, pull levers and hand-crank kinetic sculptures at this immersive exhibition designed as an optical illusion.

Arthur Jafa: ‘Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death’. 180 The Strand. Ongoing. Free. Don’t miss this heart-wrenching and totally perfect seven-minute film about black America. We reckon it might be one of the most important works of art of the past decade. Just go.

Always great...

Make some time this weekend for these wonderful London locations you may not have been to before.

Ballie Ballerson. Take one million translucent balls, three ball pits, a 60-metre UV mural and more retro-sweetie cocktails than you can shake a stick at, and what have you got? London’s biggest and best adult ball pit, that’s what.

Kerb Camden Market. Scoff yourself silly with the street food gurus at Kerb Camden Market. There’s a hell of a lot of tasty goodness to choose from, including plates from the likes of Nazari, Arepazo Bros, Wheel Cake and Oli Baba’s. Feeling hungry now?