Ed Sheeran has added an extra London gig – and tickets go on sale today

Ed Sheeran is everywhere right now. The 26-year-old chart-topper has just released '÷', which is already the fastest-selling album by a male artist of all time. He currently has 16 – yep, 16! – singles in the top 20 and three albums in the top ten. And it's just been revealed that he's bagged a cameo appearance in the upcoming season of 'Game of Thrones'. Now, he's also announced an extra London show on top of his sell-out 2017 tour.

Sheeran will perform at The O2 on June 22 as part of a series of gigs celebrating the iconic venue's tenth birthday. 'It's always a privilege to play there,' said Sheeran, who is already playing The O2 for three nights at the beginning of May. He added: 'The O2 is such an iconic venue and has played host to some of my biggest inspirations.'

If you want to get up close to Sheeran and see if some of his record-breaking musical magic rubs off on you, tickets go on sale today at 5pm.

Sheeran is joining the likes of Celine Dion and Alt-J, who are also performing to mark the anniversary occasion.

In other news, Jay Z is coming to Essex, we've rounded up the best Grace Jones quotes and here's our countdown of the 50 best soul songs