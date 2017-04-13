Eight Netflix shows to binge this Easter bank holiday weekend

Bank holidays are for DIY, BYO and BBQ. But they are also for lying completely still on the sofa with only your Netflix subscription for company. Need something new to glue your eager eyeballs to this Easter? Here’s our pick of the stuff you should stream with your extra days off work:

What is it? A new teen drama, based on a bestseller. It follows Clay Jensen, whose friend and classmate Hannah Baker commits suicide, leaving behind 13 cassette tapes explaining her decision and who she felt was responsible.

Why watch? It’s gripping, thrilling and full of secrets. And it’s also got a powerful and important moral message.

What is it? Drew Barrymore as a human-flesh-eating zombie. She plays Sheila, a happy enough real estate agent living with her husband and teenage daughter who undergoes a huge transformation (well, she dies). A strange illness leaves her feeling very dead but also confident, healthy and hungry for brains.

Why watch? It’s back for a second season next year. And, as we said, Drew Barrymore is a zombie!

What is it? Finn Jones, aka Loras Tyrell in ‘Game of Thrones’, plays Danny Rand, the son of a billionaire businessman whose plane crashed in the Alps when he was just a boy, killing both his parents. Stranded high on a remote mountainside, he was found by Buddhist monks and trained to be the Iron Fist, a key weapon in the fight against an ancient evil. Kapow!

Why watch? Netflix’s relationship with the Marvel universe continues later this year, when Iron Fist teams up with Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage in ‘The Defenders’.

What is it? Baz Luhrmann’s glossy, big budget, hip hop coming-of-age drama. It’s got a great cast, a solid storyline and a hearty dose of nostalgia.

Why watch? New episodes alert! The second season of the toe-tapping musical drama dropped in early April.

Master of None

What is it? Aziz Ansari’s acclaimed comedy drama about a struggling actor looking for love and better work in New York.

Why watch? It’s probably the most woke, most realistic portrayal of dating on TV right now. And it’s also back for a second season on Apr 12, so now is the ideal time to catch up.

What is it? New season nine episodes are currently appearing on Netflix the day after they air in the US. If you haven’t watched any of it before, prepare to cancel all of your plans and binge watch seasons two through to eight (season one is weirdly absent from the Netflix library) because this brilliant drag twist on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ is all kinds of awesome.

Why watch? For puns, drama, death drops, lip sync battles and epic side-eye.

Riverdale

What is it? An American teen drama television series based on an Archie Comic. It’s a dark, moody and stylish high-school drama, but with a murder mystery thrown into the mix.

Why watch? It’s the sort of soapy, glossy, addictive stuff true binging dreams are made of.

Love

What is it? Judd Apatow’s LA-set sort-of romcom following unlikely couple Mickey and Gus, played by Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust. Season two dropped in February and saw Mickey grabbling with some difficult issues.

Why watch? Gillian Jacobs’s wild child Mickey is feminist, realistic and awesome.

