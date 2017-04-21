Eight places to get free food and booze if you’re running the 2017 London Marathon

Anyone with the guts to run 26.2 miles doesn’t just deserve a shiny medal but free stuff (and lots of it). So if you’re taking on the London Marathon this Sunday, drag yourself to one of these places after the race to recover with some well-earned freebies.

Mac & Wild, Fitzrovia and the City

It’s veni-moo burgers for everyone (well, marathon runners), courtesy of these top venison specialists who’ll be handing them out on April 24. 65 Great Titchfield St, W1W 7PS or 9A Devonshire Square, EC2M 4YN

What's better than pizza? Free pizza – especially if it's from Franco Manca. Get a whole pie to yourself by whipping out your medal at any branch on Sunday or Monday.

Flash your bling at a GBK branch on Sunday April 23 or Monday April 24, and you’ll get a free 6oz cheeseburger in return.

Simple Health Kitchen, St Paul’s

If burgers aren’t your bag, there’s a free juice or protein brownie with your name on it at the Simple Health Kitchen in St Paul’s. Just rock up with your medal from April 23-26. 73A Watling St, EC4M 9BJ

Squirrel, South Kensington

A salad probably won’t do much for you right after a marathon – but it might just do the trick the day after. Take your medal down to Squirrel on Monday April 24 between noon and 2pm and they’ll hand over a big bowl of goodness for nada. 11 Harrington Rd, SW7 3ES

The George

Hippo Inns venues

Swap your marathon pride for a pint on the house at any Hippo Inns venue, including the Lillie Langtry in West Brompton, The Eagle on Ladbroke Grove, the Duke of Sussex in Waterloo, the Islington Townhouse or The George at the Isle of Dogs. Bottoms up!

Neat Café , Lululemon Regent Street

Head to the Neat Café at Lululemon with your medal in tow and you’ll get a free ‘Winner's Shake’ or any other healthy cocktail of your choice. The freebies are available from April 24-26. 187-191 Regent St, W1B 4JP

Adidas Runners X The Hoxton Marathon Weekender

The Hoxton hotels in Shoreditch (Sat) and Holborn (Sun) are hosting a fun-filled lounge this weekend for anyone who wants to chill out before the big day or revel in their victory after the race. Expect free food, massages, manicures, hair braiding, fizz and all the good tunes. Sign up for your free tickets here. 199-206 High Holborn, WC1V 7BD or 81 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3HU

Got mates coming down to the marathon? Pass on this handy guide to the best spectator spots.