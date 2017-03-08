Emma Watson’s ‘book fairies’ are hiding novels around London for International Women’s Day

Happy International Women’s Day! To celebrate the 24 hours dedicated to the world’s women, Emma Watson – former Harry Potter actress, UN Ambassador, HeForShe campaigner, Disney princess and Our Shared Shelf book club creator – has been hiding novels around the London underground again.

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

You may remember that the 26-year-old left copies of Maya Angelou’s novel ‘Mom & Me & Mom’ for unsuspecting commuters on the tube and the New York subway at the end of last year, with Watson recently admitting that she managed to sneak around the tube unnoticed, because London’s commuters were all too busy looking at their phones to spot her.

This time, that wasn’t so much of a concern, as Watson, who is currently promoting her new film ‘Beauty and the Beast’, has sent her self-titled ‘book fairies’ out instead.

They are leaving copies of ‘Mom & Me & Mom’ by Maya Angelou, ‘Half The Sky’ by Sheryl WuDunn and Nicholas Kristof, ‘The Color Purple’ by Alice Walker, ‘Persepolis’ by Marjane Satrapi, ‘How to Be a Woman’ by Caitlin Moran and ‘My Life on the Road’ by Gloria Steinem around London and the rest of the UK, as well as in a number of other countries around the world including France, India, Norway, Italy, Argentina, Australia, Canada and Japan.

So far, copies have been spotted at The Globe, in London Bridge and on the tube:

Let us know if you manage to get your mitts on one. 📖