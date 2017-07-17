Feline fancy? A luxury cat hotel is opening in south London

Here’s some news to cheer up your Monday. Humans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy luxury hotel experiences in the capital. A brand new cat hotel is opening in Norbury, south London this month.

Described as a ‘boutique luxury hotel’, the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel Norbury offers six spacious five-star suites with views of a leafy garden. The bedrooms are climate controlled and open on to a safe, private play area. Visiting kitties are fed gourmet food on fine bone china off an `à la cat’ menu and can take advantage of a minibar and turndown service. They are visited by members of staff employed purely to entertain them, and they can even have paw massages or spa-style full-body grooming sessions. It’s not quite the Ritz, but it looks pretty fancy, as far as catteries go.

The new hotel is hosting a launch party this Saturday between 2pm and 4pm. You can find out more about the party and Longcroft’s other luxury cat hotels here.

