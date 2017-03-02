Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this March

Get your fit on this month with our round-up of fun classes and workouts taking place around the capital.
At Your Beat
Bring out your inner Beyoncé or Bieber at this slick dance school for anyone who's ever wanted to learn how to slay on the dancefloor. Based in Marylebone and Elephant and Castle, At Your Beat offers four styles of sessions, suitable for rookie movers or seriously hot steppers.
Cost: From £10 per class
Booking info: atyourbeat.com
Adidas Studio LDN
News of the free Adidas Studio in east London has been music to our ears (and our pockets). The swanky space on Brick Lane plans to regularly host run clubs, workouts and nutritional workshops – and if you swing by, you may bump into the odd fitness superstar or two.
Cost: FREE
Booking info: www.adidas.co.uk/StudioLDN_152BrickLane
152 Brick Lane, E1 6RU
Shelter’s Vertical Rush 2017
Calling all adventurous types! If you're looking for a challenge this month, there's still time to sign up for the Vertical Rush, Shelter's stair-climbing fundraiser that involves running – or walking – up 932 steps of Tower 42. It goes without saying you'll need to have a good level of fitness to take part: it's pretty hardcore.
Date: March 9
Cost: £30
Booking info: www.shelter.org.uk/verticalrush
Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HN
Move Fit
Ladies, grab your nearest and dearest: there’s a new female fitness event coming to town. Move Fit will showcase fun classes you can try out on the day, covering everything from Groovecycle to Boxing Yoga.
Dates: March 10-12
Cost: £15.95 in advance for a day pass (and £3 per class)
Booking info: www.movefit.london
Excel London (East Entrance), E16 1XL
Kobox City
A year after launching in Chelsea, glam boxing studio Kobox has finally made its way to the City. Have a go at the signature HIIT class which combines heavy bag boxing with strength building floor work.
Cost: From £25 for first timers (for two classes)
Booking info: www.timeout.com/london/sport-and-fitness/kobox
85 London Wall, EC2M 7AD
Looking for more fun fitness? Put pedal to the metal at London's best spin classes.
