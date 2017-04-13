Five tasty food markets to visit this bank holiday weekend

It’s almost time for that epic four day Easter weekend we’ve been counting down to. So far, it looks like it’s not going to rain (fingers crossed), so that means it’s the perfect time to get outside and eat your way through London’s best food markets and pick up some ingredients to take home to cook up a storm. Here are a few tasty ones well worth a visit.

Borough Market - Open every day

The granddaddy of all London food markets, you’ll find over 100 traders dishing up delicious grub every day here. There’s plenty of artisanal munchables to chow down on as you wander and lots of stalls selling beautiful produce for adventurous home chefs. Just be ready to tourist-dodge as Borough gets super busy on the weekends.

Maltby Street - Open Saturday and Sunday

If you’d rather visit something slightly more off the beaten track, head down the road to the arches at Maltby Street. Browse the gourmet street food offerings (we recommend The Cheese Truck’s toasties), making sure you swing by St John’s bakery to pick up as many doughnuts as you can carry.

Lucky south Londoners flock to this farmers’ market each Saturday to fill their kitchens with superior quality ingredients from organic and biodynamic farms. As it’s Easter, you should probably stock up on Blowing Dandelion artisan chocolate eggs and pick up one of the seasonal weekly recipe cards to do some home cooking. (Don’t worry if Crystal Palace is too far for you, there are plenty more farmer’s markets across London.)

Broadway Market - Open Saturday

This East End foodie mecca brings in stylish crowds each Saturday with an often overwhelming selection of edibles and fresh produce stalls. Do the full circuit (swinging by Netil House Market nearby), grab a selection of tasty treats and wander down to the canal or up to London Fields to find a scenic spot.

Camden Kerb - Open every day

Street food collective Kerb’s latest north London outpost has 34 stalls of delicious delights. Once you’ve picked up the obligatory band T-shirt and got lost in Cyberdog, make a beeline to this canalside market to feast on halloumi fries, Korean burritos, vegan tacos and much more.

Feeling inspired? Lurpak have a selection of mouth-watering recipes to help you seize the weekend.