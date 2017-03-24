  • Blog
Four free new art shows you have to see this weekend

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday March 24 2017, 2:57pm

Fred Tomaselli at White Cube (detail)

Want to go and see some art this weekend? Of course you do! Check out our pick of the best new shows.

Whacked out medical mysticism in Casebooks at Ambika P3

A post shared by @orange_eccentricity on

 


Reefer-chonging fake news-blasting psychedelic shit by Fred Tomaselli at White Cube Mason's Yard

 


Powerfully empowered blue paintings by Lisa Brice at Stephen Friedman Gallery

A post shared by Time Out Art (@timeoutart) on

 


Every Looney Tunes character chucked into a NutriBullet by Stefanie Heinze at Pippy Houldsworth

A post shared by Time Out Art (@timeoutart) on

 


