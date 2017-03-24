Four free new art shows you have to see this weekend

Want to go and see some art this weekend? Of course you do! Check out our pick of the best new shows.
Whacked out medical mysticism in Casebooks at Ambika P3
Reefer-chonging fake news-blasting psychedelic shit by Fred Tomaselli at White Cube Mason's Yard
Powerfully empowered blue paintings by Lisa Brice at Stephen Friedman Gallery
Every Looney Tunes character chucked into a NutriBullet by Stefanie Heinze at Pippy Houldsworth
Want more art? Click here .
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest