Free glass of rosé this Bastille Day? All you have to do is wear a stripy shirt

Time to dig out that pretentious Parisian holiday gear. Bloomsbury's French brasserie Bon Vivant is throwing a Bastille Day party, and they’re giving away free rosé to guests sporting Breton stripes.
Running from 5pm-10.30pm on Friday July 14, there’ll be an outdoor BBQ with French cocktails and desserts. The savouries sound good: think sea bream for £8.50 plus a medley of skewers, burgers and pork chops – but tbh we’re most excited about sipping (free) rosé in the sunshine and drunk-eating crème brûlée. They’re billing the event as ‘Revolution is in the air…’, which we find a little dubious for a restaurant trying to sell posh French BBQ – but still.
Bon Vivant’s Bastille Day BBQ will run 5pm-10.30pm on Fri Jul 14. Book in advance via this link.
Francophile? Check out our round-up of the best French restaurants in London.
