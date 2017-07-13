  • Blog
Free glass of rosé this Bastille Day? All you have to do is wear a stripy shirt

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday July 13 2017, 12:04pm

Time to dig out that pretentious Parisian holiday gear. Bloomsbury's French brasserie Bon Vivant is throwing a Bastille Day party, and they’re giving away free rosé to guests sporting Breton stripes.

Running from 5pm-10.30pm on Friday July 14, there’ll be an outdoor BBQ with French cocktails and desserts. The savouries sound good: think sea bream for £8.50 plus a medley of skewers, burgers and pork chops – but tbh we’re most excited about sipping (free) rosé in the sunshine and drunk-eating crème brûlée. They’re billing the event as ‘Revolution is in the air…’, which we find a little dubious for a restaurant trying to sell posh French BBQ – but still.

Bon Vivant’s Bastille Day BBQ will run 5pm-10.30pm on Fri Jul 14. Book in advance via this link.

Francophile? Check out our round-up of the best French restaurants in London. 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

For any feedback or for more information email

